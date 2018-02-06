News » Plant » Hitachi poaches Kubota chief » published 6 Feb 2018
Hitachi poaches Kubota chief
David Roberts takes over as chief executive of Hitachi Construction Machinery (UK) as of 1st April 2018 on the retirement of John Jones.
David Roberts moves to Hitachi from Kubota (UK), where is managing director.
John Jones said of his successor: “David’s vast experience in the construction industry – and working for a Japanese organisation – will be a great asset to HCMUK. I am confident that he will continue to drive the growth of Hitachi’s business in the UK, and wish him and the company every future success.”
Makoto Yamazawa, president of Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe), said: “John Jones’s role as CEO of HCMUK – and the former UK Hitachi dealer HM Plant – has been instrumental in expanding Hitachi’s share of this competitive market, and he is leaving the company in a strong position for the future. We are very grateful for John’s commitment to Hitachi and the success achieved in the UK market over the years, and would like to thank him most sincerely for his unwavering loyalty and dedication.”
