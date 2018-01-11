HK signs major reclamation contract

The Hong Kong government has signed a HK$12bn (£1.14bn) contract for reclamation of land to accommodate 40,000 flats.

The Civil Engineering & Development Department today signed the contract with Build King-SCT Joint Venture. It covers reclamation works in Tung Chung East and advance works for the Tung Chung New Town Extension project, which will provide accommodation for 140,000 people together with 870,000m2 of commercial floor space.

The land will be delivered in phases with a view to having the first population intake in 2023.