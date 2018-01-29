News » International » Hochtief and ACS land $2bn US rail project » published 29 Jan 2018
Hochtief and ACS land $2bn US rail project
A consortium led by ACS Group and Hochtief - and also including Fluor, Balfour Beatty and Bombardier - has been picked for a US$1.95bn (£1.4bn) rail project at Los Angeles International Airport.
The team, which also includes Fluor, Balfour Beatty, Bombardier, Hochtief subsidiary Flatiron and ACS subsidiary Dragados USA, is the recommended developer for the public-private partnership (PPP) project.
The project includes the planning, financing, construction and 25-year operation of an automated people mover located 15m to 20m above ground level. Six stops will connect new parking facilities, hire car points and metro light rail stations with the airline terminals.
The 3.6km track, on which up to nine trains will be able to travel simultaneously, will improve passengers’ access to the terminals of the second-largest airport in the USA.
Commercial close and financial close are targeted for April 2018 and June 2018, respectively. Construction is anticipated to be completed by early 2023.
