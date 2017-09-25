Hochtief picked for Aussie prison upgrade

Hochtief subsidiary CPB Contractors is to upgrade a prison in Queensland, Australia.

The AU$145m design and construct contract for Queensland Corrective Services is at the Capricornia Correctional Centre, which is 20km north of Rockhampton. The centre provides facilities for remand, reception and sentenced high- and low-security prisoners, and offers inmates a range of vocational education and training programmes.

CPB Contractors will deliver new and upgraded facilities, including a minimum of 164 additional residential cells in new buildings, 100 bunks in secure cells, a new residential station for officers and a site-wide electronic security upgrade.

“Our team is committed to developing increased local job and work opportunities for Queensland’s Capricorn Coast residents and businesses as a priority, and to ensure that all project objectives are achieved,” said CPB Contractors managing director Juan Santamaria.

Construction is expected to begin early next year and conclude in 2020.