Hochtief team lands $520m Californian HQ

The US state of California has appointed a team of Hochtief subsidiary Turner Construction and designer AC Martin for the new headquarters of its environmental agencies.

The design-build team will deliver a 20-storey ‘net zero energy’ office tower in Sacramento. The tower will be a new home for more than 3,500 employees across a number of state agencies, including the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Water Resources, the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the Wildlife Conservation Board.

The tower will have an area of approximately 838,000 square feet and will cost US$520m (£373m).

Turner project executive Grant Griffanti said: “We’re looking forward to digging in with our partners at AC Martin to deliver a beautiful and functional facility for the staff who will come to work in the building every day and the city of Sacramento,” he said. “People throughout the state of California rely on the Department’s programs for essentials like clean water, recreation in our incredible redwood forests, and emergency response like we saw from CalFire during this season’s wildfires.”

In addition to construction of a tower - which features 10,000 square feet of retail and public space, an auditorium with 300 seats, a multi-vendor food court, and a pedestrian plaza - the project includes exterior improvements to the historic Heilbron House, as well as construction of a childcare facility, which will serve approximately 120 children.

“The building is designed to meet Net-Zero Energy standards, and it’s seeking LEED Platinum certification,” said Griffanti. He noted that water efficiency is a major consideration for all new government construction in the state. “This building will use at least 50 percent less water than a typical building of its size and function. It will rely on natural daylight wherever possible. And it will feature high-efficiency fixtures, lighting, and mechanical equipment for heating and cooling.”

Construction is expected to begin this autumn, with completion scheduled for summer of 2021.