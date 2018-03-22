News » International » Hochtief wins Philippines expressway » published 22 Mar 2018
Hochtief wins Philippines expressway
A Hochtief subsidiary has won a contract valued at AU$182m (£100m) for the construction of an expressway project in the Philippines.
The contract for the Cavite section of the the Cavite Laguna Expressway project was awarded by MPCALA Holdings to Leighton Asia, which is part of Hochtief’s Cimic Group.
Works consist of the construction of a 28km, four-lane expressway, including bridges, interchanges, toll plazas and ancillary facilities.
The Cavite and Laguna regions are the most industrialised and urbanised areas in the Philippines, housing diverse international and multinational electronic, automotive and manufacturing companies. On completion, the expressway will reduce travel times from Cavite to Laguna by approximately 45 minutes.
Leighton Asia managing director Juan Santamaria said: “We will continue to work with the client to achieve innovative and cost-effective solutions for this project.”
Construction is scheduled to start in the second quarter of this year and be completed by 2020.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 22 Mar 2018 (last updated on 22 Mar 2018).
More News Channels
- When the architect gets carried away
- Landmark ruling finds against payroll company deductions
- What the supply chain needs to know if another main contractor goes bust
- Carillion collapse: legal implications
- Groaning Shelves: a year of revision for standard forms of contract
- Click here to browse all articles