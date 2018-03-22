Hochtief wins Philippines expressway

A Hochtief subsidiary has won a contract valued at AU$182m (£100m) for the construction of an expressway project in the Philippines.

The contract for the Cavite section of the the Cavite Laguna Expressway project was awarded by MPCALA Holdings to Leighton Asia, which is part of Hochtief’s Cimic Group.

Works consist of the construction of a 28km, four-lane expressway, including bridges, interchanges, toll plazas and ancillary facilities.

The Cavite and Laguna regions are the most industrialised and urbanised areas in the Philippines, housing diverse international and multinational electronic, automotive and manufacturing companies. On completion, the expressway will reduce travel times from Cavite to Laguna by approximately 45 minutes.

Leighton Asia managing director Juan Santamaria said: “We will continue to work with the client to achieve innovative and cost-effective solutions for this project.”

Construction is scheduled to start in the second quarter of this year and be completed by 2020.