Home town tasks for Britcon

Building and civil engineering contractor Britcon has won contracts for two projects as a part of transformation plans in its home town of Scunthorpe.

North Lincolnshire Council has awarded the projects to Britcon under its local development framework as a part of an overall £60m investment in the town.

The first project to start is a £5.8m new headquarters for local housing association Ongo Homes. Britcon has already started works on the 21,500 sq ft, three-storey new build project in Church Square, which is to be porcelain clad with a backlit feature wall to the south and west external elevations.

Britcon will install roof mounted air source heat pump (ASHP), mechanical ventilation heat recovery (MVHR) and an intelligent building management system. It has already re-engineered the foundations as part of its value-engineering service and is working alongside tenants who will deliver an internal fit out simultaneously. Completion is expected by March 2018.

Britcon is also appointed to deliver a £5.7m extension to Church Square House, which is the council headquarters. Britcon will start the project in autumn 2017 with completion expected in 2018.

Britcon director Shaun Hunt, who is also chief executive of parent company Hunt Group, said: “Whilst our project specialisms take us UK wide, our roots remain firmly established in Scunthorpe and so we are delighted to secure these major contracts to revitalise the heart of the town we call home. We have a dedicated locally employed team with extensive experience in commercial office projects.”

North Lincolnshire Council leader Rob Waltham said: “We have committed to a significant investment that will transform the town and create a vibrant and thriving place where people will want to live, work, study, invest, visit, and spend their leisure time. Our plans include sprucing up the town by building new offices to help bring together public sector organisations and improve access to services and we are pleased to appoint Britcon, as a local business, to deliver two of the projects.”

Contracts secured by Britcon in the last 12 month include a £13.5m anaerobic digestion (AD) plant in Dagenham for food waste recycler ReFood (UK), a series of new developments, extensions and refurbishment projects valued at over £10m for supermarket chain Lidl, and contracts worth more than £4m for chemicals group Kemira.