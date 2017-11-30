Hong Kong awards contract for airport terminal works

A joint venture led by Leighton Asia has won a contract worth AU$390m (£220m) for foundation and substructure work at Hong Kong International Airport.

The company will work with joint venture partner Chun Wo Construction & Engineering to deliver the foundations for the modified Terminal 2, two annex buildings and associated viaducts. The team will also construct the T2 basement, south annex building structures, diaphragm walls, utility services and other advance works.

The contract for Airport Authority Hong Kong will bring revenue to Leighton Asia of approximately AU$273m, reflecting the company’s 70% joint venture share.

“We are pleased to play a greater role in the development of one of the world’s fastest growing airports, following our selection this year to deliver the A$278 million Terminal 1 expansion for the Airport Authority Hong Kong,” said Adolfo Valderas, chief executive officer of Leighton Asia’s parent company Cimic Group.

Construction is scheduled to begin this year and be completed by December 2021.