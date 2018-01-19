Hong Kong awards pier improvement study

Hong Kong’s Civil Engineering & Development Department has appointed Mott MacDonald to study potental improvements to a number of public piers.

The study will look at ways of improving public access and the natural heritage of a public piers at Leung Shuen Wan, Kau Sai Village, Lai Chi Chong, Sham Chung and Sam Mun Tsai. It is envisaged that any enhancements to the piers will help improve the livelihoods of remote villagers who rely on marine transport and the operations of local fishermen.

Mott MacDonald will undertake preliminary engineering studies to identify potential solutions, taking into account public aspirations and local constraints. The consultancy will also carry out preliminary environmental studies as the piers are situated close to country parks and areas of high environmental or ecological value.

Sai Ching, Mott MacDonald’s project director, said: “This study will set the benchmark for future pier design in Hong Kong. Using our global expertise in pier development, we will analyse exemplar projects from around the world so that the best ideas and innovations are made available for the benefit of the local population.”

The study is due to be completed in the first quarter of 2019.