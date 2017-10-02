News » Up To £20m » Hospital cleaning gig worth £13m to Interserve » published 2 Oct 2017
Hospital cleaning gig worth £13m to Interserve
Interserve has won a £13m five-year facilities management contract with Poole Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
Interserve will provide cleaning and gardening services to Poole hospital. The company has promised to improve service by introducing “new innovations”.
Hospital trust strategy director Paul Miller said: “We are confident that our partnership with Interserve will help the trust continue our development of a responsive, high quality service using the latest cleaning technology.”
This article was published on 2 Oct 2017 (last updated on 2 Oct 2017).