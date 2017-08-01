Hospital moves out patients over fire risk

Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital is closing its trauma unit over the fire risk presented by its cladding.

An independent report has identified the hospital’s trauma unit as unsafe so its ois being evacuated for a 12-month programme of repairs.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust received a report on fire safety in the John Radcliffe trauma unit on 27th July. The report was written by Trenton Fire whom the Trust commissioned to make recommendations following a review of fire safety of cladded buildings on its four main hospital sites in Oxfordshire after the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

A board meeting on 27th July decided to decant the 52 inpatient beds from the trauma unit to other wards within the John Radcliffe Hospital.

The Report by Trenton Fire have made a number of recommendations that the Trust will need to put in place to improve fire safety before the building can be reoccupied as an inpatient unit, including replacing cladding.

“It is important to note that the recommendation to move patients is not just because of the cladding, but because of a combination of fire safety factors with this building, making it currently unsuitable for inpatients,” the trust said.

Chief executive Dr Bruno Holthof said: “Our highest priority is the patients in our care and our staff who are dedicated in their care for those patients. In common with many other organisations with public buildings, the Trust has been reviewing its fire safety procedures and systems following the tragic events in London. We will implement any changes necessary to ensure that our patients are safe.”