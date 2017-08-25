House-building starts hit nine-year high

Growth in house-building continues, according to government statistics, with new starts reaching their highest level since 2008.

Latest housebuilding data from the Department for Communities & Local Government show that 164,960 new homes were started in the year to June 2017, up 13% on the previous year.

More than 153,000 new homes were completed during the same period, showing an increase of 11% compared with the previous year.

Gloucestershire, South Derbyshire and South Norfolk were among the strongest areas for new starts.

Seasonally adjusted new build dwelling starts in England are estimated at 41,180 in the second quarter of 2017, which is 3% down on the first quarter but 10% up on 2016 Q2.

House-building starts are still 16% their 2007 Q1 peak but are 141% above the trough of 2009 Q1.

Source: DCLG: House building; new build dwellings, England: June Quarter 2017

