Housing associations drop merger plan

Berkshire housing associations Bracknell Forest Homes and Housing Solutions have abandoned their planned merger after failing to reach agreement.

The two organisations had been in merger talks all year but have now decided not to proceed.

In a joint statement, they said: “Whilst there were sound grounds for evaluating the option to merge, having concluded the due diligence process and sought to develop a joint business plan, it became apparent that there were differences of opinion about the way forward for the merged association and that these could not be easily overcome.”

Bracknell Forest Homes took over Bracknell Forest Council’s housing stock in 2008. It owns and manages around 6,000 rented homes, as well as 1,100 leaseholder properties.

Established in Maidenhead in 1995, Housing Solutions owns, manages and maintains more than 7,500 properties across Berkshire and Hampshire.