HS2 publishes contract notice for track works

The competition officially begins today for nearly £2bn of track-related contracts on the High Speed 2 rail project.

HS2 is advertising for contractors to deliver the track and overhead catenary system works and also the tunnel and lineside mechanical & electrical (M&E) and tunnel ventilation works, between London and Birmingham (Phase 1) and Birmingham to Crewe (Phase 2a).

The successful bidder for the track and overhead catenary system (OCS) package, estimated at £1.55bn, will oversee HS2’s construction and its dynamic testing phase, linking the whole system and trains before handing it over to the operator for the line’s trial running phase.

This contract also includes construction work within stations and in tunnels including the provision of engineering trains to link worksites along the route as well as design integration and co-ordination with other railway systems, civil engineering and station construction contractors.

The second part of today’s pre-qualification questionnaire publication is for the (estimated) £330m contract for the tunnel and lineside M&E and tunnel ventilation works. It covers the design, installation, testing and commissioning of HS2’ safety equipment including tunnel ventilation fans, lighting, fire safety equipment and tunnel alarm systems.

HS2 Ltd chief executive Mark Thurston said: “We’re looking for the smartest, most cost effective solutions that the industry has to offer through these contracts, which form part of the overall railway system for HS2.

“These two essential contracts are fundamental to HS2 operating safely, reliably and efficiently for the millions of people who will use and come to depend on it. Once complete, HS2 will transform rail travel in the UK, providing extra capacity and improved connectivity between our major cities and act as a catalyst for growth across the UK.”

The contract notice is at ted.europa.eu