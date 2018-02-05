Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Wed February 07 2018

HS2 reveals station designers and shortlisted contractors » published 5 Feb 2018

HS2 reveals station designers and shortlisted contractors

HS2 has named the design teams for its planned new station buildings and the shortlisted contractors in line to build some of them.

Detailed design for the new Euston station will be by Arup and Grimshaw. Five contracting teams are bidding to build it. Above: Detailed design for the new Euston station will be by Arup and Grimshaw. Five contracting teams are bidding to build it.

The first phase of the HS2 project, between London and Birmingham, involves substantial work redeveloping four stations, two in London and two in the Birmingham area.

The design team for London Euston is engineer Ove Arup working with Grimshaw Architects. For Old Oak Common in the capital, WSP is the engineer, with Wilkinson Eyre Architects.

WSP also has the design contract for Birmingham Curzon Street, where it is working with Grimshaw Architects.

Birmingham Interchange is in the hands of Ove Arup and Wilkinson Eyre.

HS2 has also confirmed that the following bidders have been invited to tender for the London stations construction contracts:

London Euston

  • Costain /Skanska
  • Mace/Dragados
  • Bechtel
  • BAM Nuttall /Ferrovial Agroman
  • Canary Wharf Contractors/MTR Corporation /Laing O’Rourke Construction

Old Oak Common

  • Balfour Beatty/Vinci/Systra
  • Mace/Dragados
  • Bechtel
  • BAM Nuttall/Ferrovial Agroman

It is estimated that these two contracts will support around 4,000 jobs during construction. Contracts will be awarded in autumn 2018.

HS2 Ltd chief executive Mark Thurston said: “Our new stations in London and Birmingham will be at the heart of the first phase of the project, increasing capacity, improving journeys and helping to unlock opportunities for tens of thousands of new jobs and homes around what will be four new landmark buildings.”

 

 

 

This article was published on 5 Feb 2018

More News Channels