published 11 Dec 2017
HSE launches construction advisory network
The Health & Safety Executive has set up an advisory network to help work with the construction industry to improve workplace safety.
The Construction Industry Advisory Network (CONIAN) has been established to provide a platform for sharing good practice and behaviour, and to reach and support those that need to improve health and safety performance.
CONIAN has been set up following the reconstitution of the Construction Industry Advisory Committee (CONIAC) earlier this year. CONIAC advises the HSE and relevant stakeholders of emerging health and safety developments and risks in the construction industry, and agrees plans for the promotion of effective risk control. CONIAN is intended to provide a platform for the industry to feed into CONIAC, as well as disseminate information back from the HSE.
Chief inspector of construction Peter Baker said: “CONIAN will not only give the diverse areas of construction industry a voice, it will help HSE and industry to identify and share the many examples of sensible practices and innovation, as well as understand the reasons for poor health and safety performance and behaviours within our communities and reach those who need help. Ultimately, it is through working together with the aim of reducing ill health, death and injury that we will set a direction for managing present and future construction risks.”
