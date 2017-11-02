TBM hunt starts for $11bn Melbourne metro

An international search is under way to find a supplier for the four tunnel boring machines (TBMs) needed to build a major metro project in Melbourne, Australia.

The AU$11bn (£6.3bn) Metro Tunnel will be the biggest-ever public transport project in the state of Victoria. The four TBMs needed for the project will be more than 100m long, weigh up to 1,000t and be custom-built.

It will take up to 18 months to build the machines before they’re tested and shipped in segments to Melbourne for reassembly at launch sites at Arden and Domain. The plan is for them to be in the ground and operating in 2019.

They will work up to 40m below Melbourne’s surface to install the concrete linings needed to support the excavated tunnel. Each TBM will include offices, kitchens and toilets, and be operated around the clock by a crew of about 15 people.

The Metro Tunnel project is expected to create nearly 7,000 local jobs and is due for completion in 2026.