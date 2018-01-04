Husqvarna to buy Atlas Copco division

Husqvarna Group has agreed a deal to acquire Atlas Copco’s light compaction and concrete equipment business.

Details of the agreement are expected to be revealed closer to finalisation, which is expected within the next two or three months. The deal is subject to approval from competition authorities.

Husqvarna is a Swedish manufacturer of outdoor power products including chainsaws, trimmers, brushcutters, cultivators, garden tractors, and mowers.

President and CEO Kai Wärn said: “Atlas Copco’s Light Compaction & Concrete Equipment business fits well into Husqvarna Construction’s strategy for expanding deeper into the market segment of concrete surfaces and floors.”

He added: “This step will further reinforce our leadership position in this segment and complement the recent acquisitions. Strategically, the build-up of this area also supports our overall ambition of growing the Construction Division’s share in the Husqvarna Group.”

Atlas Copco Light Compaction & Concrete Equipment had annual sales of approximately £50min 2016. The acquisition includes product lines, operations and R&D in Bulgaria.

“This presents us with a good growth opportunity since light construction equipment really is Husqvarna Construction’s core competence” said Henric Andersson, president of Husqvarna Construction.