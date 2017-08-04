Hyperloop One runs test pod at 192mph

A hyperloop transport pod reached a speed of 192mph this week on a 500m test track in the Nevada desert in the USA.

The world’s first autonomous pod completed its inaugural test run, marking the successful conclusion of developer Hyperloop One’s second phase of testing.

The aim is to develop a transportation system that will enable passengers and cargo to be loaded into a pod that will accelerate gradually via electric propulsion through a low-pressure tube. The pod will quickly lift above the track using magnetic levitation and glide at airline speeds for long distances due to ultra-low aerodynamic drag.

On 29 July, the pod traveled nearly the full distance of the 500m DevLoop track in the Nevada desert. The Hyperloop One XP-1, the company’s first-generation pod, accelerated for 300m and glided above the track using magnetic levitation before braking and coming to a gradual stop.

The pod went at 192mph for a distance of 1,433 feet. In the first phase, speeds of 69mph had been achieved over a length of 315 feet. The 300m propulsion segment was 10 times longer than the 30m of phase 1, and there was 3.5 times more power to the pod (3,151hp vs 891hp)

“This is the beginning, and the dawn of a new era of transportation,” said Shervin Pishevar, executive chairman and co-founder of Hyperloop One. “We’ve reached historic speeds of 310km an hour, and we’re excited to finally show the world the XP-1 going into the Hyperloop One tube. When you hear the sound of the Hyperloop One, you hear the sound of the future.”

During phase 2, Hyperloop One achieved 192mph in a tube depressurized down to the equivalent of air at 200,000 feet above sea level. All components of the system were tested, including the electric motor, controls and power electronics, custom magnetic levitation and guidance, pod suspension and vacuum system.

“We’ve proven that our technology works, and we’re now ready to enter into discussions with partners, customers and governments around the world about the full commercialization of our Hyperloop technology,” said Hyperloop One CEO Rob Lloyd. “We’re excited about the prospects and the reception we’ve received from governments around the world to help solve their mass transportation and infrastructure challenges.”

“Our team of engineers continues to make history at DevLoop," said Josh Giegel, president of engineering and co-founder of Hyperloop One. "Only a handful of teams would have attempted something so audacious while far less could have achieved it. Through tireless preparation, dedication and hard work, we successfully completed Phase 1, proving that Hyperloop One technology works and that Hyperloop is real. Phase 2 was far more difficult as we built upon everything we learned from our initial test and accomplished faster speeds at a farther distance. We’re now one step closer to deploying Hyperloop around the world.”

