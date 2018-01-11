Initial design tenders launched for Rail Baltica

The first tenders have been launched for the detailed design of the planned Baltic railway.

RB Rail, the joint venture of three Baltic States planning the Rail Baltica route has announced tenders for design and supervision work on stretches in Estonia and Lithuania.

“We certainly can admit that we have entered the design phase of the Rail Baltica project in three Baltic states,” said Jean-Mark Bedmar, senior engineer of RB Rail. “Last year we started with preparation of the design guidelines and Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas announced the tenders for design of the passenger stations in Latvia, we worked on the consolidated preliminary technical design in the Baltics and finally issued the first detailed technical design tenders in the end of 2017. These two competitions are only a few of many upcoming railway design tenders to be carried out until 2022.”

The objective of these tenders is to provide building design and design supervision services for the construction of railway track substructure, superstructure as well as related civil structures on the new standard-gauge, passenger/freight, high-speed, double-track electrified railway sections from Pärnu to Rapla in Estonia and from Kaunas to Ramygala in Lithuania.