Inland takes over Ashford development

House-builder Inland Homes has taken over full ownership of a £120m development site in Middlesex.

Inland Homes has exchanged contracts to acquire its joint venture partner's 80% interest in Brooklands Helix Developments Limited (BHDL).

BHDL owns the former Brooklands College, a 10-acre site in the town centre of Ashford in Middlesex. The site has planning consent for 357 homes (including 32 affordable units) and 619 m2 of commercial space. The estimated gross development value is £120m.

Preliminary works, including demolition and site clearance, have already started.

Inland Homes chief executive Stephen Wicks said: “This is a major regeneration project and a fantastic site right in the heart of Ashford town centre, a highly sustainable location that is close to the station, providing access to London Waterloo in under 40 minutes. This new development will deliver new shops and homes, whilst opening up four acres of public open space which Inland will use to establish a new vibrant community in this growing commuter town.”