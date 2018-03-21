Ideas sought for fixing Australian potholes

The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) is calling for innovative ideas for the maintenance of its regional and rural roads and will fund trials of the winning entries.

The Roads & Maritime agency is accepting submissions for its Innovation Network: Innovating regional road maintenance. “We’re looking for submissions to address a number of core areas – such as inspections, surveying, safety, vegetation clearance and more – but most importantly, they must offer efficiency savings and more value for our customers,” said executive director, regional and freight, Roy Wakelin-King. “We all have a shared interest in maintaining a safe, environmentally sustainable and durable road network. By partnering with the engineers and innovators in industry, we can ensure we drive an innovation agenda and set a high standard for years to come.”

Other areas that will be considered include resealing roads, knowledge sharing, communications and reducing paperwork.

The ‘Top 10’ submissions, as chosen by Roads & Maritime, will be invited to present their innovations to an expert panel comprising people from industry, executives of the agency and an academic and inventor. Roads & Maritime will fund and support the trial and possible roll out of winning innovations.

“Platforms such as Roads and Maritime’s Innovation Network encourage government and private sector collaboration with the ultimate benefit delivered to the end user – in this instance, our regional and rural road customers – and I’m looking forward to working closer with industry on this important initiative,” said Wakelin-King.