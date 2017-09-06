Interserve mops up £90m transport office deal

The Department for Transport has handed Interserve a facilities management contract worth £90m over the next five years.

Interserve will provide cleaning, catering and other services at the offices of the Department for Transport (DfT), as well as nine of its agencies, plus the Environment Agency.

These include services to DfT's headquarters building in London, Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA), British Transport Police (BTP), Highways England (HE), Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB), HS2 Ltd, Government Car Service (GCS), Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB), and the Vehicle Certification Agency (VCA) plus the Environment Agency (EA).

Other back-office services covered by the contract include security, reception, grounds maintenance, helpdesk, porterage and mail room.

It is the first time all 11 departments' facilities management services will be handled by a single provider.

Interserve's new chief executive, Debbie White, said: “Over the years we have developed a great relationship with DfT and have gained a valuable insight into its needs. Our deep understanding of service delivery in the public sector has enabled us to offer service solutions across several departments. We are looking forward to building on this relationship, bringing in new technologies to improve operational efficiency and supporting our public sector colleagues to deliver excellent services, which offer value for money to the taxpayer.”