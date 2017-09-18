Interserve names new CFO

Interserve has recruited Mark Whiteling as its new chief financial officer.

Mark Whiteling, aged 54, will join Interserve on 1st October 2017. He was previously chief financial officer of electronic components firm Premier Farnell, and interim chief executive, up until its takeover by Avnet in October 2016.

Mr Whiteling started his career with accountants Coopers & Lybrand in New Zealand before moving to the USA and joining Smithkline Beecham. His subsequent career took him to Enodis, Communisis and then logistics firm Tibbett & Britten, which was originally Unilever’s trucking division.

He is currently also the senior independent non-executive director of travel agent Hogg Robinson Group and a non-executive director of newspaper distributor Connect Group.

Interserve chairman Glyn Barker said: “Following the appointment of Debbie White as CEO, Mark's appointment is the next step in strengthening our top team to lead the transformation of Interserve. I am delighted to welcome Mark. His personal style and breadth of his experience will bring great value to the Group.”

Chief executive Debbie White added: “As we develop and execute the group's strategy Mark's impressive wealth of leadership, financial and investor relations experience will be crucial in supporting the growth of our business and delivering value to our shareholders.”