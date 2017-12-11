Interserve recruits transformation director

Interserve has recruited United Utilities director Sally Cabrini to help leads its turnaround.

Sally Cabrini joins the executive board of Interserve on 15th January 2018 as director of transformation, IT and people.

At United Utilities she was business services director, having joined in 2007 as human resources operations director. She started her career in HR with Rowntree Mackintosh, before going on to work for Northern Foods.

Interserve chief executive Debbie White said: “Sally is an experienced senior leader who has a strong track-record of getting the best out of people and technology. I am delighted to welcome Sally, who will bring her strong transformation, commercial and relationship building skills to support the transformation already underway at Interserve.”