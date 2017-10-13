Interserve starts Selly Oak Shopping Park

Interserve has won a multi-million pound contract to build a retail-led development on a remediated industrial site in the Selly Oak area of Birmingham.

The Harvest Partnership, a joint venture between Land Securities and Sainsbury’s, has contracted Interserve to construct a new Sainsbury’s supermarket, a 418-bed student accommodation scheme, 11 other shops and parking facilities. Interserve will also prepare the site for a petrol station, undertake hard and soft landscaping, and install a footbridge over a canal.

Construction has now begun on what will be known as Selly Oak Shopping Park. Completion of the shops is expected in autumn 2018, followed soon after by the opening of the Sainsbury’s store. The student accommodation should be completed in time for the start of the 2019 academic year.

The 30-acre site used to be a battery factory. Specialist contractor J Carey carried out the remediation works to decontaminate the ground.

Interserve managing director Gordon Kew said: “Our Birmingham roots mean we are very proud of our long association with the city, where we have built many landmark projects. Undertaking this major redevelopment enables us to continue contributing to its future prosperity.”

Contract value was not disclosed.

