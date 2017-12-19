Irish ducting business changes hands

Lindab has bought AC Manufacturing, Ireland’s largest manufacturer of ventilation ducting.

The acquisition is in line with Lindab’s strategy to accelerate development of its ventilation business.

AC Manufacturing has 40 employees and an annual turnover of approximately €6m (£5m). The seller is chairman and managing director Shay Connolly.

Lindab said that the acquisition marks an expression of continued confidence in the Irish market, where it already distributes specialist ventilation equipment. It said that the combination of the two businesses provides excellent opportunities and that it can now offer the full range of ventilation products and systems in the Irish market, from ducting to air handling units.

“We feel confident that the combined businesses of Lindab and AC Manufacturing will further strengthen our ability to respond to the Irish market demands in a growing and more advanced ventilation market,” said Patrick Boland, managing director of Lindab (Irl).