Thu November 23 2017

News » UK » Iseki TBM arrives for Thameslink cables tunnel » published 11 Oct 2017

Iseki TBM arrives for Thameslink cables tunnel

BAM Nuttall is preparing to start driving a 187-metre long tunnel under southeast London to install high voltage cables.

BAM Nuttall has taken the delivery of a 2.4-metre diameter Iseki tunnel boring machine at its site in Bermondsey for its Thameslink power upgrade project.

The tunnel will connect a substation with mainline rail track to provide power to the new Thameslink Service by the end of 2018.

 

 

This article was published on 11 Oct 2017

