News » UK » Iseki TBM arrives for Thameslink cables tunnel » published 11 Oct 2017
BAM Nuttall is preparing to start driving a 187-metre long tunnel under southeast London to install high voltage cables.
BAM Nuttall has taken the delivery of a 2.4-metre diameter Iseki tunnel boring machine at its site in Bermondsey for its Thameslink power upgrade project.
The tunnel will connect a substation with mainline rail track to provide power to the new Thameslink Service by the end of 2018.
