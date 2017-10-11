Iseki TBM arrives for Thameslink cables tunnel

BAM Nuttall is preparing to start driving a 187-metre long tunnel under southeast London to install high voltage cables.

BAM Nuttall has taken the delivery of a 2.4-metre diameter Iseki tunnel boring machine at its site in Bermondsey for its Thameslink power upgrade project.

The tunnel will connect a substation with mainline rail track to provide power to the new Thameslink Service by the end of 2018.

