News » Up To £20m » ISG adds Sports Direct to client list » published 23 Aug 2017
ISG adds Sports Direct to client list
ISG has secured a £5m contract to convert a Glasgow retail shed into a Sports Direct store.
The scheme comprises the refurbishment and reconfiguration of a former retail unit next to a supermarket on Auchinlea Way in Glasgow, along with the construction of a three-storey steel frame extension, totalling over 180,000 sq ft of retail space.
The project is aligned with Sports Direct’s property strategy of converting assets from leasehold to freehold.
The design for the new unit includes a gullwing roof structure, extensive glazing and cladding panels. ISG is expected to complete the construction of the new outlet before the end of the year, with store fit out due to start in early 2018.
Richard Oldfield, ISG’s retail framework director, said: “This is a key win for our business as we add Sports Direct to our client portfolio of the most influential global retail brands.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 23 Aug 2017 (last updated on 23 Aug 2017).