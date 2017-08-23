ISG adds Sports Direct to client list

ISG has secured a £5m contract to convert a Glasgow retail shed into a Sports Direct store.

The scheme comprises the refurbishment and reconfiguration of a former retail unit next to a supermarket on Auchinlea Way in Glasgow, along with the construction of a three-storey steel frame extension, totalling over 180,000 sq ft of retail space.

The project is aligned with Sports Direct’s property strategy of converting assets from leasehold to freehold.

The design for the new unit includes a gullwing roof structure, extensive glazing and cladding panels. ISG is expected to complete the construction of the new outlet before the end of the year, with store fit out due to start in early 2018.

Richard Oldfield, ISG’s retail framework director, said: “This is a key win for our business as we add Sports Direct to our client portfolio of the most influential global retail brands.”