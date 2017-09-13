ISG takes schools tally to eight

ISG has been awarded three more school building contracts together worth £12.8m through the Education & Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) framework.

The projects include an alternative provision school in the Midlands, the design and build of a new sports hall in Yorkshire and the construction of a new primary school in the northeast.

With these projects, ISG has now been awarded eight contracts through the framework nationally.

The largest of the latest contracts sees ISG delivering a £5.5m new school building in Billingham, County Durham. Wynyard CofE School, currently operating from a temporary site, will have 420 primary school places when ISG finishes.

In the Midlands, ISG will deliver the latest phase of development at the Solihull Alternative Provision Academy, adapting current office space into teaching facilities. This £3.6m scheme will provide 22,000 sq ft of school accommodation through the conversion of a former office block. ISG expects to start on site in early 2018, with a phased handover in Easter and summer.

ISG’s third win is at The Stephen Longfellow Academy, sponsored by Gorse Academies Trust, which opened earlier this year to provide 300 primary and secondary places in Leeds. This £3.7m project involves the construction of a new sports hall and internal alterations to the existing academy, which will allow it to provide specialist alternative provision for children who may have struggled in mainstream education. Work starts in February 2018 and is expected to complete seven months later.

The Education & Skills Funding Agency regional framework was launched in July 2014. The four-year framework for use by the agency, academies, local authorities, dioceses and educational establishments is aimed at individual school projects, both new build and refurbishment. There are six regional lots, with ISG holding places on four of them: the northeast, east of England, southwest and West Midlands lots.

Sarah James, national framework director at ISG, said: “Delivering modern education facilities through an efficient and best value approach requires collaboration and this is why frameworks are ideally suited to bring projects to site quickly and cost effectively. Working closely with our framework partners, ISG will play an important role in the transformation of our education estate, delivering facilities that will have a lasting impact on local communities.”