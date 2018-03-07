ISG taps up Mace's operations director

Mace operations director Lee Hutchinson has left the company to join ISG as UK managing director of its Engineering Services business.

ISG’s UK Engineering Services business has an annual turnover of £200m and employs more than 150 people and focuses on more technical projects such as datacentres, office-to-laboratory conversions and biomedical engineering research laboratories.

The UK accounts for less than half of ISG Engineering Services total revenues, however. Because of the division’s recent growth across Europe – is expected to turnover £480 million and employ 375 people in 2018 – it was felt necessary to bring in separate leadership for the UK operation.

New UK managing director Lee Hutchinson, who was the Chartered Institute of Building’s (CIOB) ‘construction manager of the year’ in 2014, reports to Danny Blakeston, managing director for Engineering Services, who continues to head the overall pan-European business.

Danny Blakeston said: “Lee is an outstanding addition to our team. I’m delighted that the drive, professionalism and innovation that have characterised his career to date will now be focused on leading our UK business to even greater success. We know that our global datacentre, science, health and higher education clients are under growing pressure to keep pace with rapidly evolving systems and ever-changing technology alongside significant levels of scrutiny, responsibility and accountability.

“At ISG, our highly-specialised delivery teams are well-versed in these industry forces and work closely with our customers to reduce risk, deliver exceptional quality and build in agility. We’re exceptionally proud of our reputation in this challenging marketplace and Lee will be heading up a truly talented and ambitious team.”

Lee Hutchinson himself added: “It’s exciting to be joining ISG at a time when quality tech- and engineering-led construction teams are in such demand. I’m passionate about bringing our unique approach to customers in these sectors who all share the same desire for a collaborative, responsive and customer-focused construction solution. This is a forward-thinking business that embraces innovation and creativity, and we have an absolute wealth of the industry’s top talent.”

Before joining Mace in 2011, Mr Hutchinson worked for John Sisk for 14 years.