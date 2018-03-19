News » Up To £20m » ISG to build Odsal sports centre » published 19 Mar 2018
ISG to build Odsal sports centre
Bradford District Council has appointed ISG to build a new £17.5m sports centre.
The Sedbergh Sports & Leisure Centre will be built on the Sedbergh recreation ground in the Odsal district of Bradford.
The new leisure centre includes a 25-metre swimming pool, eight-court sports hall, 80-station fitness suite, dance studios and café as well as outdoor pitches for football and rugby. The two-storey steel frame building will also house a 12-metre learner pool with a moveable floor.
The 55,660 sq ft building features a large expanse of glazing to its façade, with solar shading panels and timber cladding elements, as wells as an aluminium roof design that wraps around the structure. The project is scheduled for completion in summer 2019.
ISG operations director Tim Harvey said: “This latest investment in community leisure facilities underscores the importance Bradford District Council places on fitness and wellbeing across the region. Increasing participation in sporting activities is a key aim of the new centre, as well as creating a hub that becomes a focal point for the local community, and as a Bradford-based contractor this is a great aspiration for this influential project.”
ISG was the contractor for the 2012 Olympic velodrome in London. It is also currently on site building leisure centres in Rhyl, in North Wales, and in Monmouth, South Wales.
