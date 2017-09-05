ISG wins £7.6m data centre scheme

ISG has secured an £7.6m contract to build a data centre project for charitable foundation Wellcome Trust at its Genome Campus in Hinxton, Cambridgeshire.

ISG’s scheme will give Wellcome Trust extra computing power and enhanced network resilience at its medical research campus.

ISG will build out the final quadrant of the existing on-site data centre, delivering a new 1.2MW high density rack facility, with associated mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The second element of the project provides greater power supply resilience to Wellcome Trust’s core infrastructure. ISG will install a series of diesel rotary uninterruptible power supply units (DRUPS) to provide secure and stable power to the datacentre, as well as installing new high voltage (HV) infrastructure across the campus.

Danny Blakeston, managing director of ISG Engineering Services, said: “The demand for additional computer power and storage capacity, combined with the certainty of mechanical and electrical systems resilience, are key drivers for Wellcome Trust, and our first project at the Genome Campus will help address these core requirements.

“This is a challenging and highly complex scheme in a busy, live environment, where maintaining continuity for critical infrastructure throughout the project duration is a pre-requisite.”