Jacobs picked for Sydney hospital

Jacobs has been named as lead architect for the AU$341m (£201m) redevelopment of Concord Hospital in Sydney, Australia.

The project is for New South Wales Health Infrastructure. It involves the delivery of a new cancer centre, additional inpatient capacity, enhanced ambulatory care services and Australia’s first comprehensive care center for retired service men, women and their families – the Rusty Priest Centre for Rehabilitation & Aged Care.

The facility will provide specialist services including substance and alcohol abuse programmes, and services for mild traumatic brain injury, specialist pain management, psychological well-being, rehabilitation and family support.