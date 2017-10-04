Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » International » Jacobs picked for Sydney hospital » published 4 Oct 2017

Jacobs picked for Sydney hospital

Jacobs has been named as lead architect for the AU$341m (£201m) redevelopment of Concord Hospital in Sydney, Australia.

The project is for New South Wales Health Infrastructure. It involves the delivery of a new cancer centre, additional inpatient capacity, enhanced ambulatory care services and Australia’s first comprehensive care center for retired service men, women and their families – the Rusty Priest Centre for Rehabilitation & Aged Care.

The facility will provide specialist services including substance and alcohol abuse programmes, and services for mild traumatic brain injury, specialist pain management, psychological well-being, rehabilitation and family support.

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 4 Oct 2017 (last updated on 4 Oct 2017).

More News Channels