News » International » Jacobs wins design contract for Sharjah megaproject » published 26 Jan 2018
Jacobs wins design contract for Sharjah megaproject
Jacobs Engineering has won the infrastructure design contract for Aljada, the largest mixed-use project ever built in Sharjah.
The contract for client Arada forms part of the overall AED1.2bn (£231m) infrastructure package for Aljada, which will see Jacobs managing all aspects of infrastructure delivery for the project, including roads, water, power and drainage, ensuring full integration with the overall masterplan.
Plans for Aljada, which has a predicted sales value of AED24bn, were announced in September 2017. Arada is working to break ground the megaproject by the end of the first quarter. “We are pleased to be partnering with Jacobs, a company with an excellent track record in delivering world-class projects around the world,” said Arada chairman Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 26 Jan 2018 (last updated on 26 Jan 2018).