Jacobs wins design contract for Sharjah megaproject

Jacobs Engineering has won the infrastructure design contract for Aljada, the largest mixed-use project ever built in Sharjah.

The contract for client Arada forms part of the overall AED1.2bn (£231m) infrastructure package for Aljada, which will see Jacobs managing all aspects of infrastructure delivery for the project, including roads, water, power and drainage, ensuring full integration with the overall masterplan.

Plans for Aljada, which has a predicted sales value of AED24bn, were announced in September 2017. Arada is working to break ground the megaproject by the end of the first quarter. “We are pleased to be partnering with Jacobs, a company with an excellent track record in delivering world-class projects around the world,” said Arada chairman Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi.