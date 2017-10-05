Jag dealer prefers APP Construction

Leeds-based APP Construction has started work on its fourth Jaguar Land Rover showroom

APP Construction is building Farnell Jaguar Land Rover's new £8m retail outlet in Bolton.

The 5,700 sq ft scheme will create a three-storey workspace for Farnell Jaguar Land Rover, which will relocate from its existing site in Farnworth on completion next summer.

Farnell is owned by Vertu Motors, the UK's sixth largest motor retailer. The new Bolton facility will comprise a showroom, workshop, MOT testing area, car wash and valet bays.

The project team also includes architect McBains Cooper, consulting structural and civil engineer Fairhurst, and employer’s agent Thornton-Firkin.

APP Construction completed a new £5m Swansway Jaguar Centre opened in Crewe earlier this year and more recently a £3m Land Rover showroom and workshop in Pickering, North Yorkshire. Work is on-going in Cardiff on the new £6m Stratstone Jaguar Land Rover dealership for Pendragon.

Vertu Motors property director Andy Johnson said: " We have chosen APP Construction as it has a strong reputation for delivering its projects on time and within budget, which is vital when undertaking a development of this size."

APP Construction director John White said: "Working on luxury schemes for the Jaguar Land Rover marques is always a pleasure. We're delighted to have secured this major scheme for Vertu Motors in Bolton that will create a superb addition to the existing showrooms on Higher Bridge Street."