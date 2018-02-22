Jarvie Plant adds Settler and Voyager site huts

Grangemouth-based hire company Jarvie Plant has been investing in towable welfare units.

Jarvie Plant has added four-metre Eco-Settlers and five-metre Voyager mobile welfare units and Voyager canteen/office units to its hire fleet.

The Settler and Voyager can be raised for towing at the touch of a button and hooked up to a towing vehicle in minutes.

Jarvie says that the automatic power management system on the new ECO-Settlers deliver 75% fuel savings against conventional units with diesel generators only.

“The New Eco-Settlers are a fantastic addition to our fleet”, said director Gordon Jarvie. “Features such as two-stage fast warm-up heating, USB charging points, the large table in the canteen and ample seating for seven in comfort have been well-received. The power system looks after itself and brings on the generator when it is needed and shuts it down when it is not.”

Several units are already on hire in Aberdeen, the central belt and Dumfries & Galloway.

Jarvie Plant also provides a fleet of welfare vans that seat up to eight people and come with a large galley area, storage and drying room.

“These vehicles are particularly spacious, based on the large Renault Master LM35 Business platform with an efficient 2.3 litre, diesel engine,” said Mr Jarvie.