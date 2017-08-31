News » Up To £20m » JB Riney to deliver Stratford improvements » published 31 Aug 2017
JB Riney to deliver Stratford improvements
JB Riney, acquired by Tarmac earlier this year, has won a £9.5m streetworks contract for the London Borough of Newham.
Newham Council is working with Transport for London to transform Stratford town centre, introducing two-way traffic around the Stratford Centre, improving bus services, and providing better facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.
JB Riney’s contract for the Stratford town centre improvement scheme involves overhauling public realm, widening footways, and removing the bus contraflow section of carriageway on Broadway and West Ham Lane. New street furniture will be installed and separate cycle tracks put in.
The first phase of construction works starts in mid-September, with completion expected by spring 2019.
JB Riney is itself based in Stratford. It was taken over by CRH subsidiary Tarmac in May 2017, five months after the death of founder John Brendan Riney at the age of 82. JB Riney now forms part of the highways services division within Tarmac’s contracting business.
This article was published on 31 Aug 2017 (last updated on 31 Aug 2017).