JCB Australia adds to Hydradig range

JCB Construction Equipment Australia (JCB CEA) has launched a new Hydradig model, with an improved spec and a lower price.

The new model offers the option of a rear-mounted parallel dozer blade with front stabilisers.

Deon Cope, JCB CEA national product manager for Hydradig, said that the company was overwhelmed with positive feedback at Hydradig demos last year, but also spotted an opportunity. “We found that some customers require a blade and outrigger option to assist with levelling the machine in certain applications, whereas others don’t need the front outriggers and opt to tow a trailer directly mounted to a hitch bolted to the chassis, which requires the blade to be mounted to the front,” he said. “The option of both specifications in our product range means we meet the needs of a wider section of the market, and better respond to demand for this type of machine.”

The updated Hydradig comes with JCB’s patented Smooth Ride System (SRS), designed to cushion the excavator boom when travelling around the site and so improve material retention in the bucket while travelling over rough ground. It also comes with reverse steer. “This feature helps to improve safety and operational use, ensuring that the steering components of the machine operate in the same direction when travelling in reverse,” said Cope.

Other features include additional blank chassis mounts on the rear for the front dozer blade models. The blank chassis mounts allow the owner to future-proof the machine with the option to add the outriggers in the future if needed.

“There are some exciting modifications coming out of Europe that we will be able to offer in the near future and the chassis mounts give us the opportunity to provide some of the modifications locally when they arrive,” added Cope.