JCB branding sways it for Warren Access

Newcastle-upon-Tyne-based Warren Access has bought an initial batch of four JCB Access electric scissor lifts.

Dealer Scot JCB has supplied Warren Access with JCB S1930E and S2632E models, which have working heights of 5.8 and 8.1 metres respectively. These are the first JCB Access products in the northeast of England.

One of the new S1930E models has been deployed at Sage Gateshead, to help change lightbulbs at the music venue.

Warren Access director Graeme Warren said: “The iconic Sage Gateshead building has over 4,000 lights and its unique design means reaching them all is a challenge. The self-propelled nature of the new JCB scissor lift, its ability to travel while elevated and the fact it can fit inside the building’s elevators, make it perfect for this complex role where it has replaced a static lift.”

He continued: “After a thorough market evaluation, we chose the JCB Access scissor lifts as the strength of the JCB brand provides familiarity and reassurance to the UK hire sector.

“Traditionally we have specialised in light truck and van-mounted platforms, but we have now introduced a small but growing fleet of self-propelled machines. By choosing JCB for these initial four machines, not only do we generate excitement in the market but we also maintain our reputation for supplying the best quality kit at competitive prices.”