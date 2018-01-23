JCB fires up dumper production line

JCB has now begun production of its new range of Hi-Viz site dumpers.

Product of dumpers at JCB World HQ in Staffordshire brings to an end a supply agreement, begun in 2015, that saw JCB rebadge dumpers made by Mecalac (previously Terex GB) in Coventry.

JCB announced plans last year to manufacture its own forward tipping site dumper series and unveiled a prototype in June. [See our previous report here.]

Models now being made include the seven-tonne payload JCB 7T-1 Front Tip Hi-Viz model designed to directly address growing industry concerns over accidents involving site dumpers on construction sites.

Between June 2016 and July 2017 eight people were killed on UK construction sites by dumper trucks either hitting them or rolling onto them. In addition, one insurance company alone had 127 personal injury claims for slips, trips and falls from forward tipping dumpers in the UK in 2016.

Features of JCB’s new seven-tonner include: reduced skip height to aid visibility; longer wheelbase and lower centre of gravity to boost stability; a ROPS/FOPS Level II cab for operator protection.

It is part of a range of eight other site dumper models for the one to nine tonne market.

JCB Site Dumper managing director Richard Butler said: “We are delighted that manufacturing is under way in the UK for a brand new range of JCB site dumpers, which will bring new levels of safety to the market through innovation.”

