Jewson stocks more mini crushers

Builders’ merchant Jewson has taken delivery of its third batch of Red Rhino 4000 mini crushers.

Jewson bought its first Red Rhino mini crushers in 2012 and now has 24 in its rental fleet. They are based around the company’s hire network and are rented out on a daily basis. The Red Rhino 4000 mini crusher can be used for recycling concrete, bricks, blocks, glass and ceramics and for crushing soft-medium rock. It has a crushing strength of up to 75MPa.

Typical output is six to eight tonnes per hour.

However, its key feature is its size – it can fit through a standard doorway.