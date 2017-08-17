News » International » John Holland lands $1bn+ Sydney scheme » published 17 Aug 2017
John Holland lands $1bn+ Sydney scheme
John Holland has been named as the preferred developer for a scheme to create a new commercial precinct in Sydney, Australia.
Property NSW’s 3.2ha site on Waterloo Road in Macquarie Park is capable of accommodating up to 117,000m2 of commercial office space over five stages. The initial stage will be anchored by a net lettable area of 25,000m2 to be delivered in 2019.
John Holland chief executive officer Joe Barr said the AU$1bn+ (£610m+) development continues John Holland’s shift in focus from being an engineering and construction contractor to a fully integrated infrastructure and property company. “We are already involved in significant joint venture developments in Brisbane and Adelaide and focused on a number of opportunities across the country,” he said.
“This is a strategic site located in the heart of Sydney’s second biggest commercial district and adjacent to the soon to be upgraded Macquarie Park Sydney Metro station. We look forward to working with Property NSW and the City of Ryde to unlock the site’s full potential, enhance its transport connections and create a precinct for everyone that works, visits and lives in Macquarie Park.”
Executive general manager, development & investments, Tom Roche, said the development would bring significant benefits to the local community. “This development will deliver a boost to the local economy, create over 4,000 jobs during the development phase and ultimately house over 2,500 office workers, cementing Macquarie Park as a key employment centre within Sydney.”
Development is scheduled to begin in late 2017.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 17 Aug 2017 (last updated on 17 Aug 2017).