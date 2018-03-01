John Holland picked for Sunshine Coast airport expansion

John Holland has won a AU$225m (£127m) contract to build a new runway at the Sunshine Coast Airport in Queensland, Australia.

“This is the biggest construction project delivered by Sunshine Coast Council and I know it’s one that has been long awaited by our community, the tourism industry and local businesses,” said Sunshine Coast mayor Mark Jamieson.

“The new runway will accommodate larger, more fuel-efficient aircraft and open up direct access for the Sunshine Coast to more Australian cities, international markets in Asia and the Western Pacific and in turn, drive significant economic growth,” he added.

John Holland Group will take possession of the project site over the next couple of weeks to start preparing the site for the dredging works to begin mid-year.

Beca Consultants designed the new, 2450m by 45m main runway.