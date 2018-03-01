News » International » John Holland picked for Sunshine Coast airport expansion » published 1 Mar 2018
John Holland picked for Sunshine Coast airport expansion
John Holland has won a AU$225m (£127m) contract to build a new runway at the Sunshine Coast Airport in Queensland, Australia.
“This is the biggest construction project delivered by Sunshine Coast Council and I know it’s one that has been long awaited by our community, the tourism industry and local businesses,” said Sunshine Coast mayor Mark Jamieson.
“The new runway will accommodate larger, more fuel-efficient aircraft and open up direct access for the Sunshine Coast to more Australian cities, international markets in Asia and the Western Pacific and in turn, drive significant economic growth,” he added.
John Holland Group will take possession of the project site over the next couple of weeks to start preparing the site for the dredging works to begin mid-year.
Beca Consultants designed the new, 2450m by 45m main runway.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 1 Mar 2018 (last updated on 1 Mar 2018).
More News Channels
- 24 contracts, worth £526.3m takes Kier to the top
- German equipment manufacturers report continued boom
- Rising costs raise prospect of further corporate failures
- Aggregate sales indicate official data on construction output is wrong
- Construction growth stagnates in January
- Click here to browse all articles