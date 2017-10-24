John Holland wins 270km pipeline

John Holland has won a contract to build and maintain a 270km water-supply pipeline in New South Wales (NSW), Australia.

The company will work with MPC Group to construct the new pipeline, including pumping facilities, water storage and a power supply, and then partner with Trility for the operations and maintenance of the pipeline for up to 20 years.

The design and construct contract will be carried out for WaterNSW by John Holland MPC Group Joint Venture at a total project cost of AU$467m. John Holland Trility Joint Venture will then undertake the operations and maintenance of the pipeline for a fixed price 20-year contract sum of AU$107.3m.

“This pipeline will provide long-term water security for the Broken Hill community, enabling it to thrive,” said John Holland chief executive officer Joe Barr. “It will supply up to 37.4 megalitres of a peak daily demand of raw water to Essential Water in Broken Hill as the local water provider. Our efficient design ensured the best outcomes in terms of pipe sizes and pumping stations.

“We are focussed on maximising the short-term benefits locally. The project is forecast to spend $50 million in the local area and employ 150 local people from a peak workforce of around 500.”

Detailed planning and design will begin immediately, with construction to start in early 2018.