John Moores releases Copperas Hill plans

Liverpool John Moores University has unveiled new plans for a £64m development at Copperas Hill in Liverpool city centre.

The Copperas Hill site, close to Lime Street Station, was formerly occupied by the Royal Mail Sorting Office, which closed in 2010 and was demolished in 2017.

LJMU is planning to develop the 3.5-acre site in two phases. Subject to planning approval, Phase 1 will see the development of two new buildings, a Student Life Building and Sports Building by summer 2020.

The Student Life Building will house student services, such as careers advice and wellbeing support, as well as the students’ union offices.

Faithful & Gould has been appointed to act as project managers, quantity surveyors, employers’ agent and principal designers for the £64m project. It will work alongside architect Sheppard Robson, civil, structural and building services engineers Cundall, planning consultant Barton Willmore and WSP as fire engineer.

University vice-chancellor Nigel Weatherill said: “Copperas Hill is an area with significant potential for the University to create open pathways and public realm which will connect our two existing campuses in Mount Pleasant and Byrom Street.

“We have taken time to develop the plans for the regeneration of Copperas Hill and we believe we have now arrived at the right approach. The scheme provides for the development of two major LJMU buildings set within new public spaces and landscaped routes. It will transform this area of the City for our students and staff, as well as for the residents and communities around this site.”