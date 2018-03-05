JS Wright lands another Peabody plumbing deal

Building services contractor JS Wright has won a £6.5m contract to equip a new housing scheme in East London.

JS Wright has been contracted to manufacture, supply and install all the mechanical services for a 300-home scheme at 97 Lea Bridge Road in Leyton, which is being developed by a joint venture between housebuilder Hill and housing provider Peabody.

JS Wright had already been awarded the contract by Hill for the design of the mechanical services for the £100m residential-led scheme.

The development represents a regeneration of a former light industrial area following the re-opening of Lea Bridge railway station in 2016. Designed by Pollard Thomas Edwards Architects, it comprises nine residential blocks of up to 18 storeys set around a landscaped central courtyard with 21,000 sq ft of ground floor commercial space and a gym.

JS Wright will supply and install underfloor heating systems within all the apartments, connected through a low pressure hot water feed to a centralised energy centre producing combined heat and power. It will also install heat interface units within each apartment to act as a bridge to deliver low pressure instant domestic hot water on demand as well as hot water to the underfloor heating systems at low return temperatures.

JS Wright will also put in a cold-water booster set and tank room with connected piping for cold water distribution to all the properties, an internal rainwater system, and wet risers to support a sprinkler system.

An energy-saving mechanical ventilation heat recovery system will extract stale air from apartments and replace it with fresh incoming air heated by the outgoing air.

Work is set to start on site in June 2018 with completion scheduled for June 2019.

The contract follows the recent award by Hill of a £1.4m contract to JS Wright to fit out all 66 new homes at The Reach in West Thamesmead, another project being developed with Peabody.

With JS Wright now working on site at four other Hill schemes, 97 Lea Bridge Road will bring to almost 1,500 the number of new London homes that it has been commissioned to equip by the developer since the start of 2017.