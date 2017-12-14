News » UK » Keepmoat Homes recruits regional MD » published 14 Dec 2017
Keepmoat Homes recruits regional MD
Keepmoat Homes has hired Ben Cook as regional managing director for its operations in the southwest.
The southwest is a new market for Keepmoat Homes and it hopes to be building 400 homes per year in the region within the next five years.
Ben Cook has previously worked for house-builders Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Homes, St Modwen Developments and, more recently, Crest Nicholson.
He said: “After years in the industry, I’ve found a company that genuinely shares my passion for creating great places to live, in a market sector I feel truly passionate about.”
Chief executive James Thomso, said: “We’re delighted to have Ben on board – this is an exciting time for the region with the recent creation of the new southwest division – and I’m confident with Ben’s experience, skills and local knowledge that he will be a valuable asset to the team and its future success.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 14 Dec 2017 (last updated on 14 Dec 2017).