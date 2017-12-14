Keepmoat Homes recruits regional MD

Keepmoat Homes has hired Ben Cook as regional managing director for its operations in the southwest.

The southwest is a new market for Keepmoat Homes and it hopes to be building 400 homes per year in the region within the next five years.

Ben Cook has previously worked for house-builders Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Homes, St Modwen Developments and, more recently, Crest Nicholson.

He said: “After years in the industry, I’ve found a company that genuinely shares my passion for creating great places to live, in a market sector I feel truly passionate about.”

Chief executive James Thomso, said: “We’re delighted to have Ben on board – this is an exciting time for the region with the recent creation of the new southwest division – and I’m confident with Ben’s experience, skills and local knowledge that he will be a valuable asset to the team and its future success.”