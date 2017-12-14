Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu December 14 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » UK » Keepmoat Homes recruits regional MD » published 14 Dec 2017

Keepmoat Homes recruits regional MD

Keepmoat Homes has hired Ben Cook as regional managing director for its operations in the southwest.

Ben Cook Above: Ben Cook

The southwest is a new market for Keepmoat Homes and it hopes to be building 400 homes per year in the region within the next five years.

Ben Cook has previously worked for house-builders Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Homes, St Modwen Developments and, more recently, Crest Nicholson. 

He said: “After years in the industry, I’ve found a company that genuinely shares my passion for creating great places to live, in a market sector I feel truly passionate about.”

Chief executive James Thomso, said: “We’re delighted to have Ben on board – this is an exciting time for the region with the recent creation of the new southwest division – and I’m confident with Ben’s experience, skills and local knowledge that he will be a valuable asset to the team and its future success.”

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 14 Dec 2017 (last updated on 14 Dec 2017).

More News Channels