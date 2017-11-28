News » Up To £20m » Keepmoat JV starts fourth Durham site » published 28 Nov 2017
Keepmoat JV starts fourth Durham site
Work has started on a £16m housing development in a Durham seaside town.
Durham Villages Regeneration Company (DVRC), a joint venture between Durham County Council and Keepmoat Homes, is building 116 two-, three- and four-bedroomed houses in the Parkside area of Seaham on the site of a former school.
There will be 108 properties for sale – three at 30% below market value for local people who qualify – and eight for affordable rent.
“This is the partnership’s first development in Seaham and it demonstrates our commitment to delivering a range of housing schemes with a focus on regenerating local communities,” said county councillor Carl Marshall, chair of DVRC.
This is one of eight projects planned by DVRC, which together represent a total investment of £97m in 695 new homes across the county. This is the fourth on which work is now under way.
Work is well advances on developments at Middlestone Moor, Newton Aycliffe and Sherburn Hill – comprising 302 homes. DVRC recently secured planning permission for building at Dipton (56 homes) and Peterlee (84). An application has also been lodged for 78 homes at Chester-le-Street and 59 more are planned on an as yet unnamed site.
