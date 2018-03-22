Kellands to represent Doosan in the southeast

Doosan Construction Equipment has appointed a dealer based in Somerset to represent it in London and southeast England.

Kellands (Plant Sales) is already Doosan’s dealer for southwest England. It has now been given London and the southeast to add to its franchise too, despite it having no presence further west than Bridgwater, in Somerset, its headquarters. It also has a depot in Camelford in Cornwall, but that is even further away from the capital.

Kellands is therefore looking purchase a new depot in the southeast to cover its new territory, from where it will sell the Doosan range of crawler, wheeled and mini/midi excavators, wheeled loaders and articulated dump trucks (ADTs).

It has already recruited three additional sales reps and three service engineers for the new area. A further two service engineers are to be recruited as part of the new team for London and the southeast.

Kellands has been a Doosan dealer since 1987 when the original Daewoo range of excavators and wheeled loaders arrived in the UK from South Korea. Doosan took over Daewoo’s construction machinery in 2005 and added the former Moxy ADT line in 2008.

Anthony Pearce, Doosan regional manager for Northern Europe, said: “Kellands has been awarded the extended area purely on merit, despite very strong interest from other parties. It reflects the focus at Kellands under joint managing directors Mark Payne and Tim Hill on delivering an exceptional customer experience and strong, local leadership within the company.

“It is also tremendous testament to the professionalism at Kellands, that the company immediately put a new sales and service network into place for the extended area. Kellands has begun very strongly with sales of Doosan machines throughout the London and southeast area.”

Mark Payne said: “Both Tim and I have been with Kellands for over 20 years – this is an exciting time for the company and we are very pleased to be extending our representation of the Doosan brand. We have been associated with it for many years and are passionate about the tremendous product line-up the company offers. As a company, Doosan is very easy to do business with and they are as equally focused as Kellands on continuing the success in the London and southeast market.”



